Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $307.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

