Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $530.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth about $456,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

