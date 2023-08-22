Viomi Technology (VIOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th.

Viomi Technology Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.