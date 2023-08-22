Viomi Technology (VIOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th.
Viomi Technology Trading Up 13.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
