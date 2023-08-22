Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,435,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

