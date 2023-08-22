Vise Technologies Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 11.7% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Southern by 17.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

