Vise Technologies Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.