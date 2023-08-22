Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $45.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,236.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,272 shares of company stock worth $224,043 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

