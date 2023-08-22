Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 122 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

Shares of EL stock opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.45 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

