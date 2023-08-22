Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 4,098 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,982,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

