voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VJET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday.

VJET stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

