Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

