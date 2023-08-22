Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Profile



Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

