Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $99,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DocuSign by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,839,000 after acquiring an additional 867,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

