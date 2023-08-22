Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 139 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,169.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,289.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1,399.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

