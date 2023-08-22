Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 536 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $250.34 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

