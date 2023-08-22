Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 536 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.
Insider Transactions at MarketAxess
In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Price Performance
NASDAQ MKTX opened at $250.34 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.05.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Defense Stocks That Offer Great Value for September
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Specialty Retail Stocks That Outperformed The Market Last Week
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Are These 3 Travel-Related Stocks Actionable After Big Rallies?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.