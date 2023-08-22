Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Masco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Masco Stock Down 1.2 %

MAS stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,240 shares of company stock worth $14,307,207. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

