Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

ALGN stock opened at $342.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.74. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

