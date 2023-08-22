Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,617,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $361,810.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,617,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,502 shares of company stock worth $1,398,703 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

