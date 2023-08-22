Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

FND opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

