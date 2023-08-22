Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Up 2.2 %

Aegon stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.