Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $219.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

