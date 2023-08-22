Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 770,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,279,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,907,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $215.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.85 and a 52-week high of $223.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

