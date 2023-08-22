Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

