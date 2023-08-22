Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 95.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.07. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $170.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.