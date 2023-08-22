Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

