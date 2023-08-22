Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $498.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.23 and its 200 day moving average is $495.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $1,503,817.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,657,657.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,798,289.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $1,503,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares in the company, valued at $537,657,657.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

