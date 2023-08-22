Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.98) to GBX 2,700 ($34.45) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.79) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.38) to GBX 2,960 ($37.76) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.17) to GBX 2,915 ($37.19) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

