Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 698.7% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $158.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.