WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,948 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

