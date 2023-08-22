Weibo (WB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) will announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.70 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 14.36%. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

Weibo stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Weibo has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Weibo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Weibo by 95.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WB

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.