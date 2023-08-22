Wells Fargo & Company Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $550.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.52.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
