Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WPM opened at GBX 3,242 ($41.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,058.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,410.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,626.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,540 ($32.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,205.67 ($53.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($59.96) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

