Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $16.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

NYSE:WHR opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

