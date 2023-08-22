Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

WMB has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

