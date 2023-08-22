World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $45.96 million and approximately $470,133.95 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00028503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,183,084 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

