WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $231.84 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $231.84 million and approximately $0.34 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003301 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007907 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008333 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
