XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $8.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 51.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BOCOM International cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Get XPeng alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 26.24% and a negative net margin of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 6.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of XPeng by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 6.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in XPeng by 632.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 57,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.