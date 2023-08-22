Yellow Pages Limited (Y) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
Yellow Pages Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE Y opened at C$12.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$11.91 and a 12-month high of C$14.91.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
