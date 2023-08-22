Yellow Pages Limited (Y) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE Y opened at C$12.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$11.91 and a 12-month high of C$14.91.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

