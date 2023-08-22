Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.73. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 12,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 259,510 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

