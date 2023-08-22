Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMS. Citigroup began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($44.02) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

FMS opened at $24.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

