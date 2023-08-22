Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

IDEX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.91. IDEX has a 1 year low of $195.27 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.