Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Southern in a report released on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

