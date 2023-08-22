Zacks Research Weighs in on ITT Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.62. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
