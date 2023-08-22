Zacks Research Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 961,700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.