Zacks Research Weighs in on Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 582,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 649.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

