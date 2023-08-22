Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $50,970,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,626,000 after purchasing an additional 471,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.