Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11,488.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,778,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,682. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.