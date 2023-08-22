Zhang Financial LLC Buys 275 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $168.51 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $207.65. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.82 and a 200 day moving average of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

