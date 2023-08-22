Zhang Financial LLC Buys 42 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,052.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,871.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,680.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.