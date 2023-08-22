Zhang Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King lifted their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Trading Down 0.6 %

Materion stock opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.08. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

